Kate Beckinsale: Am plâns după o întâlnire cu Harvey Weinstein

Actriţa britanică Kate Beckinsale a declarat, prin intermediul unei postări pe Instagram, că a fost jignită de producătorul american Harvey Weinstein, în 2001, după premiera peliculei Serendipity, potrivit BBC. Ea a declarat că a plâns după ce Weinstein i-ar fi spus că rochia pe care a purtat-o la premiera filmului o făcea să arate „ca o lesbiană”.
Ea a mai spus că la acea vreme nu şi-ar fi dorit să participe la respectivul eveniment, deoarece avea loc la scurt timp după atentatele teroriste de pe 11 septembrie, dar Weinstein, a cărui companie distribuia filmul, a insistat ca ea să fie prezentă.
These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5,2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf,disrespectful idea possible .But Harvey insisted. We flew into New York and somehow got through it. The next morning Harvey called me and asked if I would like to bring my less than two year old daughter to his house for a playdate with his similar aged daughter I said ok. I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said “No, you wait here .” The minute the door closed he started screaming “you stupid fucking CUNT, you CUNT you ruined my premiere .” I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake.He said,”If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits you do not go down it looking like a fucking lesbian you stupid fucking cunt .” The shock made me burst into tears.I tried to say “Harvey,the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party .” He said,”I don’t care -it’s my fucking premiere and if I want pussy on the red carpet that’s what I get”.Screaming. Livid. I managed to get myself and my child out of there and yes that was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for,and falls under no felony.But I WAS punished for it, and for other instances where I said no to him for years,insidiously and seeming irreversibly. Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry. Having said that,the crimes that are not crimes,the inhumane bullying and sick covert abuse for which there is STILL no recourse no matter who you tell(and I did tell),these too need to go.I hope and pray that we as an industry can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders,forever.And Rose,brava ❤Mar 11, 2020 la 7:45 PDT
Beckinsale a adăugat că Weinstein i-ar fi spus că i-ar fi „distrus” premiera prin purtarea acelor haine. „Mi-a spus: <<Dacă îţi pun la picioare un covor roşu, dai din fund (...), nu mergi pe el arătând ca o lesbiană”, i-ar fi spus producătorul.
Potrivit actriţei, fiica sa, pe atunci în vârstă de doi ani, dar şi fiica lui Weinstein se aflau în apropiere în momentul respectiv.
Fostul producător Harvey Weinstein a fost condamnat la 23 de ani de închisoare pentru viol şi agresiune sexuală. Juraţii au stabilit vinovăţia lui Weinstein în cazul a două capete de acuzare: agresiune sexuală, care atrage condamnare între cinci şi 25 de ani în închisoare, şi viol, pedepsit de la închisoare cu suspendare până la 4 ani după gratii.
Peste 80 de femei, printre care actriţe precum Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek şi Gwyneth Paltrow, l-au acuzat pe Harvey Weinstein de hărţuire sexuală, viol sau agresiune, în urma apariţiei, la începutul lunii octombrie 2017, a unui articol în The New York Times în care erau oferite detalii cu privire la mai multe plângeri pe numele producătorului de film.
