BUCHAREST, (astăzi, 17:05)
Ionut Preda

Ludovic Orban anunţă constituirea în Guvern a unui consiliu consultativ cu mediul de afaceri

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Friday that the Government will establish and advisory council together with the business environment, in order to more efficiently discuss the executive’s economic and financial policies.

The chief of cabinet said that the first measure which will be discussed in the council will be reducing bureaucracy.

“I can announce that I made the decision to establish an advisory council with business environment, which will take part in the substantiation of any government decisions, and in which authorized private sector voices will be able to express their opinion on any bill which impacts the business environment. This is not a formal act, but the stances expressed in this council will be taken into account in our decisions,” Orban said during an even for top Romanian private companies.

The new prime minister added that all “useless procedures” must be eliminated from the administration, following an assessment on the matter.

