4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Vrancea Seismic Area - Mediafax.ro
Home
English
BUCHAREST, (astăzi, 15:53)

4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Vrancea Seismic Area

An earthquake with a 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale was recording Wednesday afternoon in Vrancea County, Romania’s National Earth Physics Institute (INFP) announced.

29 views

Imaginea articolului 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Vrancea Seismic Area

4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Vrancea Seismic Area

The quake was initially marked as a 4.3 magnitude, but was later revised to 4.2

According to INFP, the seism was recorded at 13.36, with its epicenter in Vrancea county, in southeastern Romania, at a depth of 150 km.

The Vrancea area is known for its frequent seismic activity

 

Read more: Fire Engulfs Six Houses In Bucharest, One Injured
Read more: Major Transports Federation Urges Romanian Transporters To Stop Activity On Thursday Morning
Read more: Romania Offers To Receive Five Migrants From Ships Stuck In The Mediterranean

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.

 

Tags:
EARTHQUAKE ,
VRANCEA ,