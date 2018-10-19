4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Vrancea Seismic Area

An earthquake with a 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale was recording Wednesday afternoon in Vrancea County, Romania’s National Earth Physics Institute (INFP) announced.

The quake was initially marked as a 4.3 magnitude, but was later revised to 4.2

According to INFP, the seism was recorded at 13.36, with its epicenter in Vrancea county, in southeastern Romania, at a depth of 150 km.

The Vrancea area is known for its frequent seismic activity

