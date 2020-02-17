Home
BUCHAREST, (17.02.2020, 13:26)
Departamentul Externe

A man threatened to blow up a gas station in District 3 of Bucharest

A man had announced on Monday, by calling 112, that he is blowing up a gas station in District 3 of the Capital. The individual was caught by police.

A man called 112, Monday morning, and announced that he intended to detonate his car, which will cause casualties.

The man was located, identified and is currently in police custody.

The car was detected in District 3, in the area of Corneliu Coposu Boulevard.

"Given that it is near a gas station, the people were evacuated and a safety perimeter was established. On the spot are police officers of the Road Brigade, who have restricted traffic in the area, as well as police officers of the Special Action Service", announces the Bucharest Police.

Also, measures were taken by the Romanian Intelligence Service through the Antiterrorist office, as well as through the Pyrotechnic Service of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.

