Almost 200 new cases of infections with the new coronavirus in Romania

Since the last information sent by the Strategic Communication Group, another 198 new cases of infections have been registered.

At the moment, 203 patients are hospitalized in intensive care units.

On the Romanian territory, there are 9.800 people in institutionalized quarantine. Another 39.614 people are in solitary confinement at home and are under medical supervision.

To date, 342.466 tests have been processed at national level.

As a result of the violation of the provisions of Law no. 55 of 15.05.2020 regarding some measures for preventing and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the police and gendarmes applied, in the last 24 hours, 148 sanctions for minor offences, amounting to 104.950 lei.

Also, through the competent structures of the Police, were found, on Wednesday, three crimes to thwart the fight against diseases, a deed provided and punished by art. 352 Penal Code.

Regarding the situation of Romanian citizens in other states, according to information obtained by Romanian diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad, 3.026 Romanian citizens were confirmed as infected with COVID-19 (coronavirus): 1.699 in Italy, 561 in Spain, 84 in France, 535 in Germany, 87 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the USA, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil and Sweden. From the beginning of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) epidemic until now, 105 Romanian citizens abroad, 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 35 in Great Britain, 8 in Spain, 6 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the USA and one in Brazil, died.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the new coronavirus, 22 were declared cured: 9 in Germany, 9 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.

