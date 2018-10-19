Anti-Terrorism Agency To Investigate Case Of Illegal Access To Bucharest Traffic Light System

Romania’s top anti-terrorism agency DIICOT has taken over the investigation in a case where unauthorized individuals gained access and tampered with the computer system managing traffic lights in Bucharest in the last days of 2018.

23 views

DIICOT prosecutors opened a criminal case for the offences illegal access to a computer system and altering the integrity of computer data.

The Bucharest Town Hall previously announced that the Bucharest Traffic Management Municipal Company filed a criminal complaint for illegal access of traffic light equipment, “with possibly extremely serious consequences,” on December 28 and 29, but did not provide any specific details on the extent of the incident or any of its consequences..

Bucharest Deputy Mayor Aurelian Badulescu told MEDIAFAX at that point that several employees of the company were questioned by investigators in the case.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.