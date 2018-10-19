Austria Cancels Trilateral Meeting With Romanian And Bulgaria

The Romanian Presidential Administration announced on Monday that President Klaus Iohannis will not take part in a trilateral meeting with his Austrian and Bulgarian counterparts, initially scheduled for Tuesday in Wien, after Austrian officials decided to cancel it.

According to a press release published by the administration, the meeting was cancelled “due to objective reasons pertaining to the Austrian side, at its request”.

The meeting was supposed to end with a common message of the three heads of state regarding the future of the European Union.

Klaus Iohannis, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev were also scheduled to hold a common press conference after the meeting, according to the administration.

