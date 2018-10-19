Businessman Cristian Borcea Targeted By Police Raid, Retained For Questioning

Businessman and former funder of football club Dinamo Bucharest, Cristian Borcea, was retained by anti-organized crime prosecutors for questioning on Friday night, following 10 hours of searches at his home in a case in which he is suspected of money laundering and tax evasion.

Prosecutors of Romania’s top anti-organized crime agency DIICOT carried out several raids on Friday, including at the home of Borcea, in a case regarding a suspected organized crime group specialized in tax evasion and money laundering. The raids were carried out in Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov, Braila and Constanta, with damages estimated almost RON40 million.

The group is suspected of coordinating the registration of false transactions and expenses, aimed at laundering sums of money through fictitious contracts for services, commission and financial transfers.

Alongside Borcea, the group also included several former chiefs of Rompetrol Group, who owned phantom companies used for the fictitious contracts.

