Can Pack Romania Completes EUR50M Investment to Raise Output Capacity

Can factory Can Pack Romania, the only facility on the local market manufacturing aluminum cans for beer and soda, has completed a EUR50 million investment to expand its production capacity to 1.5 billion cans annually from nearly 950 million cans at present.

This is the factory's second production line.

Can Pack makes packaging for Heineken, SABMiller, Bergenbier and Tuborg Romania. It sells 60% of its production domestically and the rest abroad to Cyprus, Turkey, Greece, Moldova, Hungary, South Africa and other countries.

The company's turnover grew 35% on the year in the first nine months of 2018, said company general manager Cristian Cornea.

The factory in Bucharest, , a local barometer of the consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, had a rturnover of RON389 million in 2017 compared with RON361 million in 2016, and a net profit of RON34.6 million compared with RON38 million in 2016.

Apart from the factory in Romania, Polish group Can-Pack, majority owned by F&P Holding, has production units in Poland, Ukraine, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Dubai, France, India, Morocco. The group has 6,500 employees and a turnover of over EUR1 billion.

