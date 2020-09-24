Coronavirus in Romania: 1.639 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus in Romania: 1.639 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to the Strategic Communication Group, 118.054 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Romania until Thursday. Of these, 94.877 patients were declared cured.

Following the tests at national level, 1.639 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) were registered in the last 24 hours.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 482 people were reconfirmed positive.

As of Thursday, 4.591 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died.

From Tuesday, at 10.00, to Thursday, at 10.00, 41 deaths were registered (25 men and 16 women), of some patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Bacău, Bihor, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Braşov, Călăraşi, Caraş-Severin, Constanţa, Covasna, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iaşi, Maramureş, Mureş, Neamţ, Prahova, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timiş, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

