Coronavirus in Romania: 191 new cases in the last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 191 new cases of disease have been registered in Romania, which brings the total number of Romanians infected with the new coronavirus to 18.982 cases.

As of Friday, 18.982 cases of people infected with COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) were confirmed in Romania.

Of the people confirmed positive, 12.829 were declared cured and discharged.

Unfortunately, 1.240 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection, hospitalized in Dolj, Bucharest, Iaşi, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiş, Cluj, Neamţ, Hunedoara, Constanţa, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomiţa, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmboviţa, Vrancea, Galaţi, Caraş-Severin, Mureş, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeş, Vaslui, Botoşani, Alba, Sălaj, Braşov, Mehedinţi, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Vâlcea, Călăraşi, Maramureov, Olt, Ilfov şi Harghita, died.

Since the last information sent by the Strategic Communication Group, another 191 new cases of illness have been registered.

At the moment, 182 patients are hospitalized in intensive care units.

On the Romanian territory, there are 3.371 people in institutionalized quarantine. Another 95.176 people are in solitary confinement at home and are under medical supervision.

