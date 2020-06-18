Coronavirus in Romania: 320 new cases and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours

In Romania, in the last 24 hours, a number of 320 new cases of coronavirus and 22 deaths were reported. The current number, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 23.080 diagnosed cases, of which 16.308 are cured.

128 views

Coronavirus in Romania: 320 new cases and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to the authorities, on the Romanian territory, 23.080 cases of people infected with the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) were confirmed until Thursday. Of the people confirmed positive, 16.308 were declared cured and discharged

As of Thursday, 1.473 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died.

From Wednesday, at 10.00, to Thursday, at 10.00, 22 deaths were registered. These are 12 men and 10 women, patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Botoşani, Brăila, Dâmboviţa, Giurgiu, Harghita, Ialomiţa, Iaşi, Mureş, Olt, Suceava, Vrancea and Bucharest. Of these, two deaths were recorded in the age group 30-39 years, one death in the age category 40-49 years, four deaths in the age category 50-59 years, eight deaths in the age category 60-69 years, five deaths in the age group 70-79 years and two deaths in people over 80 years.

All deaths are in patients who have experienced comorbidities.

Since the last information sent by the Strategic Communication Group, another 320 new cases of illness have been registered.

At the moment, 178 patients are hospitalized in intensive care units.

On the Romanian territory, there are 1.429 people in institutionalized quarantine. Another 86.167 people are in solitary confinement at home and are under medical supervision.

To date, 597.696 tests have been processed at national level.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.