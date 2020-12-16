Coronavirus in Romania: 5.991 new cases and 164 deaths in 24 hours

5.991 new cases of coronavirus and 164 deaths have been reported in Romania, in the last 24 hours. The number of critical patients in intensive care units is 1.267.

As of Wednesday, 571.749 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 469.499 patients have been declared cured.

As of Wednesday, 13.862 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died and 164 deaths had been reported in the past 24 hours. These are 112 men and 52 women, patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Arad, Argeş, Bacău, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Botoşani, Brăila, Braşov, Buzău, Călăraşi, Caraş-Severin, Cluj, Constanţa, Covasna, Dâmboviţa, Dolj, Galaţi, Ialomiţa, Iaşi, Maramureş, Mehedinţi, Mureş, Neamţ, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiş, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

