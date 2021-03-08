Coronavirus in Romania, 8 March: 2.280 new cases and 63 deaths

The Romanian authorities have announced, on Monday, that in the last 24 hours there have been 2.280 persons confirmed with the new coronavirus and 63 have died. Most deaths have been reported to be women, 32 cases.

By Monday, 830.563 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 761.631 patients have been declared cured.

In the last 24 hours, 2.280 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported.

By Monday, 20.963 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died. The last 63 deaths have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, with 31 men and 32 women. These are patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Braşov, Călăraşi, Caraş-Severin, Cluj, Constanţa, Dâmboviţa, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Maramureş, Olt, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiş, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

