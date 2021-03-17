Coronavirus in Romania: More than 6.000 new cases in Romania and 89 deaths

In the last 24 hours, 6.186 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania and 89 persons died after being infected with SARS-COV-2. In intensive care units, there are 1.266 hospitalized patients.

