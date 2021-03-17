- Home
Coronavirus in Romania: More than 6.000 new cases in Romania and 89 deaths
In the last 24 hours, 6.186 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania and 89 persons died after being infected with SARS-COV-2. In intensive care units, there are 1.266 hospitalized patients.16 views
To date, on 17 March, in Romania, 874.985 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed.
790.813 patients have been declared cured.
Following the tests performed at national level, compared to the last report, 6.186 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) have been reported, these being cases that had not previously had a positive test.
Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1.169 people have been reconfirmed as infected.
To date, 21.787 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died.
Between 16.03.2021 and 17.03.2021, there have been reported 89 deaths (45 men and 44 women), of some patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Argeş, Arad, Bacău, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Bihor, Botoşani, Braşov, Buzău, Caraş-Severin, Cluj, Constanţa, Dolj, Galaţi, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iaşi, Maramureş, Mehedinţi, Mureş, Neamţ, Olt, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiş, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Ilfov and Bucharest.
