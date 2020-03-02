Costel Alexe: Maximum pollution levels exceeded at all Environment Ministry's stations

Costel Alexe, the Environment minister, has said during a press conference on Monday that all the Environment Ministry's stations registered on Sunday night exceeding the maximum levels of pollution allowed.

"Last night, at all the stations the Ministry of Environment owns, there were overruns: at Lake Morii, eight times", Alexe said in a press conference.

According to him, the pollution was generated mainly by a fire broken out in Crevedia, but also by the fire at the Gara de Nord railway station.

"From the discussions with the Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU), there was a forest vegetation fire, on 5.000 sqm, in Crevedia, that fire at Gara de Nord, at midnight, and other fires caused by the population around Bucharest", Alexe added.

The Environment minister also stated that, in Ilfov county, "there are 46 authorized companies and in the municipality of Bucharest 69, which have this firing process. We have established that by the end of the week we will monitor all sources of combustion in the Bucharest-Ilfov areas to see if all these operators have means of measuring pollution".

A fire broke out on a Sunday night at an office room in the Gara de Nord railway station, in the capital. Thirty four people, employees and passengers, were evacuated.

