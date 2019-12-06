Home
Education Minister Promises Measures Until End of 2019 To Address PISA Scores

Romania’s Education and Research Minister Monica Anisie stated on Friday that the ministry will draft a set of measures until the end of the year to address the country’s education woes, after the PISA 2018 results showed rampant functional illiteracy among the country’s 15-year old students.

Education Minister Promises Measures Until End of 2019 To Address PISA Scores

According to a statement issued by the ministry, a team of education sciences specialists and researchers will make a detailed analysis of the results on Monday, December 9, which will then be used to identify and adopt specific measures.

A debate on the subject with specialists and representatives of teachers, students and the civil society will also be scheduled for December 16.

Following the talks, a set of “solid measures, known and assumed by all educational actors” will be finished by the end of December.

Romania has registered it lowest scores in the past decade in the PISA test published on Tuesday, which measures the performance of 15-year old students. According to the ranking, 44% of Romanian 15-year old students do not understand what they read, which is considered functional illiteracy.

The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) is a worldwide OECD study which evaluates the educational system of participating countries, by measuring the performance of 15-year olds in various disciplines. Its rankings are updated every three years, with the data released on Tuesday valid for 2018.

