The European Parliament will vote on a resolution regarding the state of the rule of law in Romania on November 14, the institution mentions in its latest schedule project for the month.

EU Parliament To Vote On Resolution Regarding Rule Of Law In Romania On November 14

According to the project, a motion on passing the resolution is scheduled for the plenary meeting on November 14, between 12.30 and 14.30.

This follows debates which took place at the beginning of October, during which the EU high officials warned Romanian authorities that they will take measures to prevent the country from regressing in the matters of rule of law and fight against corruption.

The debates are attended by Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who defended the country’s judicial reform and the forceful intervention of its Gendarmerie against anti-government protesters at a rally in Bucharest, on August 10.

The motion was also scheduled one day after the European Commission is due to present its 2018 Cooperation and Verification Mechanism report for Romania.

On Tuesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that passing such a resolution regarding is uncommon, as the country is due to take over EU Council presidency in January.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani replied that the institution will decide on the content of the resolution, or if it is ready to adopt such a resolution.

