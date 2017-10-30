European Commission Expresses Concern On General Prosecutor Dismissal

The European Commission announced on Thursday that the procedure for dismissing Romanian General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar, requested by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, is a “source for concern” and it will be addressed in the upcoming Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report.

According to the institution, Toader’s action generates concerns also due to a similar procedure leading to the dismissal of former top anticorruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, despite the opposition of President Klaus Iohannis, earlier this year.

“Following the procedure against the chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate from a few months ago, the procedure against the general prosecutor is a source for concerns. The solid and independent procedures for dismissing and appointing top prosecutors have always been a key element in our recommendations,” said a Commission spokesperson.

Romanian Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Wednesday that he will launch the procedure to dismiss General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar from office, after criticizing his activity in a 20-point assessment.

The minister’s reasons for launching the request varied from procedural problems in Lazar’s appointment to the office in 2016, to the fact that he criticized the recent formation of a section to investigate magistrates.

The assessment will be reviewed by CSM’s Prosecutor’s Section, although its opinion will be non-binding, before being sent to President Klaus Iohannis.

The Commission’s 2018 CVM report for Romania is scheduled to be published on November 13.

