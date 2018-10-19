European Commission Reacts To Suit Brought By Romanian Ruling Party Leader, Will File Observations

The European Commission said in response to a MEDIAFAX inquiry that it took note of the lawsuit brought forth by the leader of the Romanian ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea and that it will file observations with the case in an “adequate timeframe”.

The Commission did not make any comments on the subject matter, motivating that it respects the independence of European courts.

“As always in this type of procedures, the Commission will file its observations in an adequate timeframe. The Commission will not make comments on the case, to respect the independence of European courts,” European Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand said in the response said to MEDIAFAX.

PSD and Lower Chamber Chairman Liviu Dragnea is suing the European Commission over a report made by its European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), which found fraud with European Funds made by Dragnea-linked infrastructure company Tel Drum.

OLAF announced that it found evidence to suggest secret collusion between the funds’ beneficiaries, public servants and private companies, including in cases forgery of documents for acquiring the funds. The offences would have happened during the time in which Dragnea served as Teleorman County Council chairman.

The report is the basis of a case launched by Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate on the matter, in which Liviu Dragnea is prosecuted for establishing an organized crime group, abuse of office and misappropriation of European funds.

