Farmaceutica Remedia Owner Raises Stake to 80.5% in RON7.16M Transaction

The majority shareholder of Farmaceutica Remedia (RMAH.RO) Valentin-Norbert Tarus, who is also the company's board chairman and general manager, has acquired 15,9 million shares in the company for RON7.16 million, raising his stake to 80.5% from 65.5%.

