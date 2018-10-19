Finance Minister: Romania Will Adopt Euro In 2024

Romanian Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said on Friday that the ministry decided for Romania to adopt the Euro in 2024, adding that the full calendar of the transition stages will be presented next week.

“It will happen in 2024. This is the official calendar (…) This was discussed in the party committee meeting,” Teodorovici said during a press statement at the 26th edition of the “National Ranking of Romanian Private Companies 2017”, hosted by the National Council of Romanian Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises.

According to the minister, a memorandum in this regard will also be passed by the Government after the calendar is announced.

At the beginning of March, ruling party leader Liviu Dragnea announced that the group decided for Romania to adopt the EU currency in 2024, passing a convention in this regard.

A national commission for establishing the plan to adopt the currency was established in the same month, with its latest meeting taking place on October 23, with the participation of Romanian National Bank (BNR) governor Mugur Isarescu.

Nineteen of the twenty-eight EU member states have adopted the Euro as of 2018.

