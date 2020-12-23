Home
BUCHAREST, (23.12.2020, 18:53)

Florin Cîţu Cabinet passes the vote of Romania's Parliament

The Cabinet of Florin Cîţu has passed the vote of the Parliament, being voted by 260 lawmakers. The minimum it needed was 228.

On Wednesday, the Government of Florin Cîţu passed the vote of the Parliament, being invested with 260 votes "for" and 186 "against" at the end of a sitting that lasted almost four hours.

The installing oath is to be taken before president Klaus Iohannis.

The first meeting of the Government led by Florin Cîţu will take place at around 21.30.

