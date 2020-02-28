Home
BUCHAREST, (28.02.2020, 10:11)

FP Values Hidroelectrica at RON24.4B

Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica is assessed by minority shareholder Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) at RON24.4 billion, gaining RON3.7 billion in value in just one month following sound financial results and amendments to tax decree 114.

Fondul Proprietatea value sits 20% stake in Hidroelectrica at RON4.9 billion at the end of December 2019, RON742.5 million higher than in November, according to the fund's annual report.

Hidroelectrica had a turnover of RON4.146 billion in 2019, down 2.7% on the year, and an EBITDA of RON3 billion, down 3.8% on the year, according to the fund's report.

 

