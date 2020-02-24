Gabriela Firea: The two Romanians who returned from China, isolated 14 days, are healthy

Gabriela Firea, Bucharest's mayor, has announced on Monday, on Facebook, that the two Romanians returning from China, who were isolated 14 days in a building provided by the Capital City Hall, are healthy.

"Let's hope that the other six (one woman and five men), coming from the cruise ship, who are now in isolation, will be the same. For now, they have no symptoms", Firea adds.

On February 9, two Romanians were brought from China, via Germany, to Bucharest with a C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Forces. The aircraft is configured for medical evacuation missions and has a special isolation chamber installed.

