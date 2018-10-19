General Prosecutor Challenges Procedure To Dismiss Him In Court

Romania’s General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar filed at the Alba Court of Appeal on Friday a request to suspend his dismissal procedure, launched by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, while also filing a criminal complaint in advance against the minister on the subject.

Judicial sources told MEDIAFAX that the suspension request was filed with the Alba Court of Appeal, while the complaint against Minister Toader was also filed with the same court.

The justice minister said on Thursday that the eventual reasons to challenge the procedure are “limitedly” shown in a Constitutional Court decision.

Augustin Lazar said on Wednesday that a document invoked by the justice minister as being in his nomination file was actually drafted and signed by prosecutor Cristian Lazar, and erroneously added to his file.

Lazar accused the minister of trying to exploit the situation and distort the truth in the case, to gain validity for his proposal to dismiss him from office.

The document in question, a solution to close a civil case involving President Klaus Iohannis, was emitted by prosecutor Cristian Lazar from the General Prosecutor’s Office, with it being erroneously copied into the list of documents relevant for the general prosecutor’s 2016 nomination. It was later removed from the final file when the error was observed.

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on October 24 that he will launch the procedure to dismiss General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar from office, after criticizing his activity in a 20-point assessment.

The minister’s reasons for launching the request varied from procedural problems in Lazar’s appointment to the office in 2016, to the fact that he criticized the recent formation of a section to investigate magistrates.

In the announcement, Toader stated that upon documenting the prosecutor’s nomination for the office in 2016, he found that it a lacked a mandatory review on his recent activity, and that when he requested a copy from the country’s top judicial watchdog, CSM, it was dated one year after the decree which appointed Lazar as general prosecutor.

