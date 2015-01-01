General Prosecutor Requests Consultation Of Magistrates In Revising Criminal Codes

Romania’s General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar stated on Tuesday that prosecutors from Romania’s top judicial agencies can contribute to revising draft bills amending the country’s criminal codes, requesting authorities to consult them before making further changes.

Lazar added that the conclusions drawn by the Venice Commission regarding the amendments passed to both codes coincided with concerns expressed by prosecutors, that they will create contradictions in legal norms which could cause long-term judicial incertitude.

“Also, most of the changes could severely affect the efficiency of the judicial system in the fight against corruption and other serious offenses,” said the Romanian General Prosecutor.

The official specifically mentioned conclusions drawn by the Venice Commission in its final review on three judicial bills, affecting judicial organization, the Superior Council of the Magistracy and the statute of magistrate. The Commission stated in the review that said amendments, especially those which set the role of the justice minister in appointing and dismissing to prosecutors, “could affect the independence of prosecutors”.

The Venice Commission announced on Friday that, in its opinion, the ongoing judicial overhaul pushed by Romania’s ruling coalition seriously weakens the country's fight against corruption, violent crimes and organized criminality.

The Commission specifically expressed concerns regarding amendments to the country’s Criminal Code and Criminal Procedure Code, passed by the Romanian Parliament in July and currently undergoing Constitutional Court reviews. The changes to the Criminal Procedure Code were deemed unconstitutional last week.

It also adopted, with some amendments, its critical preliminary opinion on three other judicial bills, initially published in July.

The institution recommends Romanian authorities to revise the process and draft solid and coherent proposals in the field.

