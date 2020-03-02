Gral Medical Posts EUR35M Turnover inn 2109, Targets Acquisitions in 2020

Gral Medical, the sixth largest player on the Romanian private healthcare services market, owned by entrepreneur Robert Serban, posted a turnover of EUR35 million in 2019, up 13% on the year, and targets acquisitions in 2020.

Gral Medical invested EUR6 million in 2019 in two oncology hospitals in Pitesti and Bucharest.

“For the next period, we have a budget of over EUR1 million for the acquisition of medical centers that we will rebrand as OncoFort. AT the same time, we are looking to modernize and expand our existing centers,” said Robert Chiţan, development director of Gral Medical.

The Gral Medical network opened a new laboratory in the fourth quarter of 2019, its 15th in Bucharest.

It targets a turnover of EUR40 million in 2020.

The local private healthcare services market is estimated at over RON7 billion a year.

