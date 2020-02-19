Home
Highlander Partners Buys Majority Stake in Romanian SanoVita

US-based investment fund Highlander Partners said Wednesdafy it has acquired a majority stake in Romanian SanoVita, one of the most reputable and trusted food brands in Romania.

Highlander Partners Buys Majority Stake in Romanian SanoVita

Highlander’s portfolio includes a variety of food and beverage companies across the world. It plans to accelerate the growth of SanoVita by introducing new products, enhancing capabilities at existing production facilities and pursuing strategic M&A.

“We believe the Sano Vita has significant growth opportunities, which will be driven by increased consumer awareness and product innovation, said Raluca Nita, managing director of Highlander Partners.

“We will target companies with strong growth potential and excellent brand equity as we look to complement SanoVita’s product portfolio through continued M&A,” said Jeff L. Hull, president and CEO of Highlander Partners.

Highlander's Romanian portfolio also includes Ares medical centers as of July 2019.

Kinstellar acted as legal counsel to Highlander Partners and TS Partners as financial and tax advisor, while RTPR Allen & Overy acted as a legal counsel to SanoVita’s founders.

Sano Vita was founded in 1995 in Ramnicu Valcea. It is one of the most important players on the healthy & vegetarian food products market in Romania and is a pioneer in categories like cereal and muesli. Today, Sano Vita’s portfolio includes a diversity of cereals, healthy snacks and organic products.

Highlander Partners is a Dallas-based private investment firm with approximately $2 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience.

