Housing Prices Grow 1.6% in Romania in February

Asking prices for housing in Romania grew 1.6% in February compared with January, with the biggest growth recorded in Cluj-Napoca, according to a housing market report by Imobiliare.ro.

According to the Imobiliare.ro index, asking prices reached an average of EUR1,367 per square meter at the end of February from EUR1,346 per sqm at the end of January. Compared with February 2019, asking prices grew by more than 10%.

Despite the general upward trend, four out of six cities monitored, including capital Bucharest, registered lower asking prices, mainly due to newly built residences.

In Bucharest, the asking prices dropped 0.3% in February, averaging EUR1,444 per sqm from EUR1,449 per sqm in January. Compared with February 2019, apartment prices in Bucharest grew 9.2%.

In Brasov, asking prices dropped 2.4% in February compared with January, to an average of EUR1,162 per sqm. Compared with February 2019, asking prices in the city grew 4.4%.

In Cluj-Napoca, asking prices grew 3.2% on the month in February, to an average EUR1,780 per sqm. In annual terms, asking prices in Cluj grew 13.3%.

In Constanta, asking prices dropped 0.2% on the month and grew 9.2% on the year in february, to an average of EUR1,230 per sqm.

In Iasi, asking prices dropped 0.4% on the month and grew 3.2% on the year in February, to an average of EUR1,053 per sqm.

Besides Cluj, Timisoara is the second city to record growth in housing prices in February. Asking prices for apartments in Timisoara grew 1.3% on the month in February, to an average of EUR1,292 per sqm. In annual terms, asking prices grew 5%.

