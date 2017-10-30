Imprisoned Football Agent Victor Becali To Be Released On Parole

Magistrates of the Ilfov Court decided on Wednesday to order the release on parole of former football agent Victo Becali, after they rejected an appeal made by prosecutors to measure, effectively ending his sentence of five years and eight months in prison. The decision is final.

26 views

The magistrates rejected as unfounded an appeal made by National Anticorruption Directorate prosecutors against the decision of Bucharest Sector 4 to order the early release of the former agent.

Victor Becali was serving a five year and eight months prison sentence he received for bribing a judge to overturn another sentence he received in a case regarding multiple football transfers during the late 90’s and early 2000’s, widely known as the “Transfers Case” due to including multiple officials and owners of Romanian football teams.

His brother Ioan Becali, co-owner of their football agency, was also sentenced to three years in prison in the case. The agency was one of the most influential in Romanian football before the case was launched.

Judge Geanina Terceanu was sentenced to seven years in prison for taking bribes in the case.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.