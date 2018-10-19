Interim Chief Anticorruption Prosecutor Announces She Will Relinquish Office

The interim chief prosecutor of Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Anca Jurma, announced on Monday that she does not want to continue her term in office, according to Justice Minister Tudorel Toader.

The announcement came just as the country’s top judicial watchdog CSM was debating whether to extend her term, as the agency continues to lack a full-time chief nearly six months after former chief Laura Codruta Kovesi was dismissed.

“During the meeting, the section received a declaration from Mrs. Jurma through which she relinquishes her previously granted consent. In this case, the Section could do nothing else but take note of her will, to withdraw her consent,” the minister announced after the CSM meeting.

Toader confirmed that this means another person will be appointed to lead the agency in the near future, with CSM’s Prosecutors’ Section to hold a new meeting next Thursday.

Jurma was appointed by Romania’s general prosecutor as the agency’s interim chief in July 2018, shortly after Kovesi was dismissed by President Klaus Iohannis following a Constitutional Court ruling.

In the meantime, the minister nominated Constanta prosecutor Adina Florea for the office, but the proposal was rejected by President Klaus Iohannis for not complying with legal provisions. However, Toader sent her nomination again at the end of 2018, and the head of state announced last week that the proposal is currently being analyzed.

