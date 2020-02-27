President Klaus Iohannis has said, after confirming the first case of coronavirus infection in Romania, that "there is no real cause for panic", specifying that this virus causes, in most cases, "only mild symptoms, sore throat, cough and fever".

Iohannis, after the first case of coronavirus in Romania: There is no real cause for panic

"It is normal to treat with all seriousness the situation generated by the occurrence of coronavirus cases in Europe and the confirmation of a case in Romania, but there is no real cause for panic. Infection with this virus causes in most cases only mild symptoms, sore throat, cough and fever, as with any cold. Therefore, the natural behavior that each of us must have now is to strictly apply the recommendations of the authorities and to constantly inform us from credible and official sources", president Klaus Iohannis wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

The president also said that the responsible institutions have taken all the necessary measures to prevent the spread of this virus in our country and to limit its negative effects.

"Let us be supportive in discouraging any attempts to create sensational in these moments. The spread of alarmist news or even fake news can generate a panic epidemic, with harmful consequences for our fellow citizens. We must contribute, with responsibility, to the collection of useful prevention information and to take care to protect the elderly and the most vulnerable, those who are already suffering from chronic diseases", added Iohannis.

The first case of coronavirus infection was confirmed in Gorj county on Wednesday night. The pacient was tranported to "Matei Balş" Institute in Bucharest by a SMURD crew.

"The transport was carried out under normal conditions for such situations and did not represent any danger to the patient, the medical staff or other persons. The man who contacted the virus was transported with an SMURD special vehicle, properly equipped and with conditions of total isolation of the patient. Also, during the transport, the patient was assisted, besides the medical personnel, by a crew specialized in CBRN-type interventions (situations of chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear contamination)", the representatives of the Health Ministry said.

