Iohannis:If we wear masks and keep the distance,many restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible

The president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, has said on Wednesday, in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, that if Romanians wear masks, keep their distance and respect hygiene, it will be “possible to lift as many restrictions as possible".

