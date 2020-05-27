- Home
The president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, has said on Wednesday, in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, that if Romanians wear masks, keep their distance and respect hygiene, it will be “possible to lift as many restrictions as possible".51 views
Iohannis:If we wear masks and keep the distance,many restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible
"I want to make some clarifications related to the evolution of the epidemic generated by the new coronavirus. The number of cases of infections remains fairly constant, with some increases, followed by decreases which means that we are still on a plateau. We will overcome this stage well if we continue to remain vigilant and responsible. If we wear masks, if we keep hygiene and keep our distance, we will greatly reduce the number of diseases and we will make it possible to lift as many restrictions as possible", said president Klaus Iohannis.
The Strategic Communication Group announced on Wednesday that 165 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Romania in the last 24 hours. The total number of infected people reaches 18.594, of which over 12.000 have been declared cured.
According to GCS, 18.594 cases of people infected with COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) were confirmed by Wednesday. Of the people confirmed positive, 12.162 were declared cured and discharged.
By counties, most cases are registered in Suceava, 3.465, and in Bucharest, 1.862.
