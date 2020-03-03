Iohannis: MAI activity has been deficient in recent years, in cases such as Caracal and 10 August

Present at Ministry of Interior Affairs (MAI) activities report for 2019, president Klaus Iohannis has criticized the managerial activity of the institution in recent years, referring to the way it acted in the "Caracal" case and at the 10 August 2018 events.

19 views

"Last year, the Ministry of Interior Affairs made significant efforts, which I welcome, also to prevent and combat the phenomenon of illegal migration, to secure the state borders and the common border of the European Union, as well as to manage emergency situations. Beyond these positive aspects, the activity of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the last years has shown a series of managerial and coordination deficiencies, even lack of professionalism, in the context of situations such as the Caracal case or the events of 10 August 2018", Klaus Iohannis said at the event.

The head of state emphasized that the Ministry of Interior Affairs has "an obligation to undertake a deep self-assessment", in order to identify the factors that led to the murders in Caracal and to the violent events in Victoria Square.

The current minister, Marcel Vela, has criticized, too, the former Interior Ministry administration, referring to the 10 August protests.

"As we have assumed through the government program, one of the first measures taken as minister of Interior Affairs was to request the decree of the report on the intervention of August 10, 2018, as well as of the communications from the broadcasting-reception devices. Romanians have the right to know what really happened there. Once the prosecutors complete the indictment, we will all know who is to blame for the violence since then, who should pay for the victims on August 10, 2018. We have to say things by name. Regardless of the results obtained, the years 2018 and 2019 were the years when the confidence level of the population in the Police, in the Gendarmerie, in the Ministry decreased dramatically after the intervention of August 10 and after the tragedy in Caracal", Vela said.

On Tuesday, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAI) headquarters, the institution's activity report for 2019 has been presented.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.