Home
English
BRUSSELS, (21.02.2020, 13:03)
Departamentul Externe

Iohannis, on the EU budget negotiations: The result is disappointing. There has been no progress

President Klaus Iohannis has said in Brussels, on Friday, that the result is disappointing in the negotiations of the EU budget, indicating that no progress has been made. The head of state added in this regard that "at least one more summit" will be needed.

25 afişări
Imaginea articolului Iohannis, on the EU budget negotiations: The result is disappointing. There has been no progress

Iohannis, on the EU budget negotiations: The result is disappointing. There has been no progress

"We have shown that a sufficiently large budget is needed as a whole to be able to finance other Union projects, modernization, research and so on. The opinions were quite divided, I have to say things by name. (...) Most of us want a budget at least as much as proposed or larger. Informal, bilateral discussions followed, with representatives of the states with the leadership of the Council and the Commission. These discussions lasted until 6:00 in the morning when I joined my team in negotiations. The result is at least so far disappointing, I cannot say that progress has been made, the positions have not approached and today, after a few minutes, we are again sitting in a plenary session", said the president, in Brussels.

The president added that most of those present at the negotiations are skeptical of progress.

"We are trying to see if we can make progress in these negotiations. It would be good to make some progress but most of us, I have to admit, are pretty skeptical. (...) There will be at least one more summit. Things, if they are going to advance like today and last night, will require many more meetings", said Iohannis.

Pentru cele mai importante ştiri ale zilei, transmise în timp real şi prezentate echidistant, daţi LIKE paginii noastre de Facebook!

Taguri:
iohannis,
eu summit,

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte MEDIAFAX.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Conținutul website-ului www.mediafax.ro este destinat exclusiv informării și uzului dumneavoastră personal. Este interzisă republicarea conținutului acestui site în lipsa unui acord din partea MEDIAFAX. Pentru a obține acest acord, vă rugăm să ne contactați la adresa vanzari@mediafax.ro.

﻿
Un nou FALIMENT de răsunet zguduie România. Anunţul şoc venit în această dimineaţă

ZF.RO

Cine sunt cei care ne ascultă discuţiile prin telefoane. Sunt plătiţi cu 12 dolari pe oră şi notează fiecare cuvânt pe laptopurile lor

BUSINESSMAGAZIN.RO

Carmen Brumă, FOTOGRAFIATĂ DEZBRĂCATĂ la munte. Vedeta a recunoscut că nu Mircea Badea a pozat-o așa: 'El mi-a făcut multe altele'

TACATACA.PROSPORT.RO

Și ei îi e rușine! Câte clase are, de fapt, Vulpița și cum arăta când era elevă

CANCAN.RO

Minisubmarine pentru infiltrarea şi exfiltrarea în ascuns a forţelor navale

MONITORULAPARARII.RO

Preşedintele Tribunalului Timiş: Independenţa justiţiei este pe cale să devină o poveste frumoasă, de adormit copii

MONITORULJUSTITIEI.RO

Gabriela Firea face referendum, pe Facebook, pentru taxa Oxigen, cu 10 zile înainte ca amenzile să se aplice. Cum au reacţionat internauţii

MONITORULPARTIDELOR.RO

 

ULTIMA ORǍ vezi mai multe

ŞTIRILE ZILEI

Preluarea fără cost a materialelor de presă (text, foto si/sau video), purtătoare de drepturi de proprietate intelectuală, este aprobată de către www.mediafax.ro doar în limita a 250 de semne. Spaţiile şi URL-ul/hyperlink-ul nu sunt luate în considerare în numerotarea semnelor. Preluarea de informaţii poate fi făcută numai în acord cu termenii agreaţi şi menţionaţi aici