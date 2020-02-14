Home
BUCHAREST, (14.02.2020, 13:31)
Iohannis signed six retirement decrees. Some are for prosecutors from the General Prosecutor's Office

  • President Klaus Iohannis signed six retirement decrees on Friday
  • The Procedure was demanded by prosecutors from around the country
  • The announcement was made by the Presidential Administration
President Klaus Iohannis signed six retirement decrees on Friday, demanded by prosecutors from around the country, the Presidential Administration announced.

Four of the retirement decrees signed by president Klaus Iohannis were prosecutors of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

On Friday, Klaus Iohannis has signed the following decrees:

Decree regarding the release from the position of prosecutor within the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Buzău Tribunal, delegated as chief prosecutor of the Ploieşti Territorial Service within the National Anticorruption Directorate of Mrs. Mariana Aurelia Dumitrache - retirement;
Decree regarding the release from the position of prosecutor within the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Constanţa Court of Mrs. Lizeta-Ileana Defta - retirement, on February 15, 2020;
Decree regarding the release from the position of prosecutor within the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice of Mr. Dorinel Oancea - retirement, on February 15, 2020;
Decree regarding the release from the position of prosecutor within the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice of Mrs. Doina Armean - retirement, on February 15, 2020;
Decree regarding the release from the position of prosecutor within the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice of Mrs. Mirela Felicia Arsenie - retirement, on February 14, 2020;
Decree regarding the release from the position of prosecutor within the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice of Mrs. Raimonda-Elena Lazăr - retirement, on February 14, 2020.

