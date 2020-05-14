Iohannis:There will not be days without rules.I will not hesitate to reissue the state of emergency

President Klaus Iohannis has said on Thursday that there will be not be three days without rules and restrictions, from the time of the state of emergency, respectively Friday, until the entry into force of the Law on the state of alert, starting Monday.

108 views

Iohannis:There will not be days without rules.I will not hesitate to reissue the state of emergency

He said he would not hesitate to issue a "state of emergency" again.

"There will not be three days without rules and restrictions. We have a legal framework in place and based on it, decisions will be made, including for the next three days. (...) If the situation worsens and we have the overcrowding of hospitals, I will not hesitate to declare a state of emergency again. We do not do these things for fear of fines, but because it is for the good of us and those close to us", said Iohannis, in the statement made on the last day of the state of emergency.

President Iohannis also sent a message of thanks to the Romanians.

"You are the heroes of this national effort. Thank you for all the sacrifices you have done. We can say that together we saved lives. This is what a strong and united nation looks like. Just as strong and unique. We must continue in the coming months. The fight against this ruthless virus is far from over", said the president.

He reminded that Romania was among the first countries to enter a state of emergency.

"Every lost life meant a defeat for us, in the battle that began in February. (...) Romania was very unprepared to deal with an emergency situation. We managed in a short time to buy everything we needed. The unprecedented situation we faced put a ruthless mirror in front of us. (...) From tomorrow, we enter a new stage. From a medical point of view, we have positive signals, but we must be aware that the danger posed by this virus is far from over", said the head of state.

The state of emergency ends on May 15, and from the same day Romania will go on alert.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.