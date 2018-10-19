Justice Minister To Publish Documents From General Prosecutor’s Nomination File

Romanian Justice Minister Tudorel Toader told MEDIAFAX on Monday that he will publish several documents issued during the appointment process of General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar, to support his claims he made in the prosecutor’s dismissal recommendation.

Toader said that he will “make a synthesis of a decisional course” of Augustin Lazar’s 2016 nomination, after he stated in his assessment of the prosecutor that a key document – a review of Lazar’s recent activity at the time of submitting – was missing from the file.

The minister also announced that the file included a solution of closing a civil case in which President Klaus Iohannis was involved at the time, at the Alba Iulia court, where Lazar was serving as a top prosecutor.

The General Prosecutor told MEDIAFAX that he inquired and received a response from top judicial watchdog CSM, which said that his nomination file had no such document attached. Minister Toader had not provided any evidence for the claim as of Monday afternoon.

Romanian Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Wednesday that he will launch the procedure to dismiss General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar from office, after criticizing his activity in a 20-point assessment.

The minister’s reasons for launching the request varied from procedural problems in Lazar’s appointment to the office in 2016, to the fact that he criticized the recent formation of a section to investigate magistrates.

In the announcement, Toader stated that upon documenting the prosecutor’s nomination for the office in 2016, he found that it a lacked a mandatory review on his recent activity, and that when he requested a copy from the country’s top judicial watchdog, CSM, it was dated one year after the decree which appointed Lazar as general prosecutor.

