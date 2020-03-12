Klaus Iohannis convenes consultations with political parties to designate a new prime minister

President Klaus Iohannis has announced on Thursday evening, after Florin Cîţu gave up his mandate, that he has decided to consult with the parliamentary parties starting on Friday at 13.00.

8 views

"Mr. Florin Cîţu has today submitted his mandate as prime minister designated, a political gesture that I respect. It is a decision that proves political maturity, in the complicated context provoked by the coronavirus. I want to emphasize that this decision does not change the fact that Romania has, at this moment, a functioning Government, the Orban Government, which has proven that it acts with all the determination and responsibility and takes all the necessary decisions to stop the spread of infections with the new coronavirus. Due to these measures, even if more drastic, but taken on time, in Romania the number of infections remained quite small", Klaus Iohannis has said.

"We are all responsible for finding the most urgent democratic solution to the current political situation. So, I decided to convene consultations with the parliamentary parties for tomorrow, starting at 13.00. We have no time to waste. I urge Parliament to work swiftly so that next week a full-fledged Government will be installed, a government with which I can devote one hundred percent to combating the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus, with all the levers at my disposal to take the necessary measures", the president declared in a statement at the Cotroceni Palace.

Florin Cîţu renounced on Friday his mandate of prime minister designated.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.