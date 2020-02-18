Home
BUCHAREST, (18.02.2020, 13:47)
Klaus Iohannis will attend the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday

President Klaus Iohannis will attend the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday, the Presidential Administration announces. On the agenda of the discussions will be the Multiannual Financial Framework of the EU for 2021-2027, with the aim of reaching a consensus between the member states.

According to a press release issued to MEDIAFAX by the Presidential Administration, a consensus on this topic between the EU member states will be tried, on the basis of the proposal presented on February 14 by the European Council president, Charles Michel.

The head of state will underline, at the meeting, Romania's readiness to contribute to the progress of the negotiations for reaching, as soon as possible, an agreement on the future European budget.

Klaus Iohannis "will present the issues of priority interest for our country in relation to the future budget of the Union", according to the quoted source.

Thus, the head of state will reaffirm Romania's support for an ambitious budget, preferably at the level proposed by the European Commission, given that new, more ambitious goals have been added.

Romania's president will also advocate for adequate funding for the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy, stressing that our country must benefit from substantial allocations for these two policies, as tools aimed at reducing the development gaps between member states.

Iohannis will support the importance of ensuring flexible and simplified implementation conditions, allowing beneficiaries easier access to European funds.

