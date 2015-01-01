Lead DNA Chief Prosecutor Nominee Appointed Deputy-Chief Of Magistrate Investigation Section

Constanta prosecutor Adina Florea, the current nominee for chief prosecutor of Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), was appointed deputy-chief prosecutor of the newly-established section for investigating judicial offences.

25 afişări

Florea was proposed for office by chief-prosecutor Florena Strechi, with the requested admitted by top judicial watchdog CSM, representatives of the body told MEDIAFAX.

The section was operationalized starting with Tuesday, currently consisting of one chief-prosecutor, one deputy-chief and three implementation prosecutors.

“About 1,400 cases will be taken over. It is an important volume of cases. It will start its activity today, we will have a press statement,” the general prosecutor told journalists on Tuesday.

The cases Lazar is referring to were previously handled by the country’s top anticorruption agency.

The section was established by a recently enacted judicial bill, despite concerns from the Venice Commission that it might endanger judicial independence.

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte MEDIAFAX.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Conținutul website-ului www.mediafax.ro este destinat exclusiv informării și uzului dumneavoastră personal. Este interzisă republicarea conținutului acestui site în lipsa unui acord din partea MEDIAFAX. Pentru a obține acest acord, vă rugăm să ne contactați la adresa vanzari@mediafax.ro.