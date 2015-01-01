Lead DNA Chief Prosecutor Nominee Appointed Deputy-Chief Of Magistrate Investigation Section - Mediafax
BUCHAREST, (astăzi, 18:38)
Ionut Preda

Lead DNA Chief Prosecutor Nominee Appointed Deputy-Chief Of Magistrate Investigation Section

Constanta prosecutor Adina Florea, the current nominee for chief prosecutor of Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), was appointed deputy-chief prosecutor of the newly-established section for investigating judicial offences.

Florea was proposed for office by chief-prosecutor Florena Strechi, with the requested admitted by top judicial watchdog CSM, representatives of the body told MEDIAFAX.

The section was operationalized starting with Tuesday, currently consisting of one chief-prosecutor, one deputy-chief and three implementation prosecutors.

“About 1,400 cases will be taken over. It is an important volume of cases. It will start its activity today, we will have a press statement,” the general prosecutor told journalists on Tuesday.

 

The cases Lazar is referring to were previously handled by the country’s top anticorruption agency.

The section was established by a recently enacted judicial bill, despite concerns from the Venice Commission that it might endanger judicial independence.

