Liviu Dragnea's request for release goes to the Supreme Court

The judges at the Bucharest Tribunal have decided on Tuesday that the request for the release of Liviu Dragnea should be transferred to the High Court of Cassation and Justice. The Supreme Court has already rejected a similar request made by the former PSD leader'a lawyers.

The request for release made by Liviu Dragnea's defenders will be transferred to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the judges of the Bucharest Tribunal decided on Tuesday.

Former PSD leader Liviu Dragnea has stated in the courtroom that his request is postponed for various reasons and that he will end his jail term until he will have a ruling.

"When this request comes to trial I end my jail term. After a request for approved abstention, a recusal request rejected, the Court could have sent the file to another court", Liviu Dragnea has said, on Tuesday, in the courtroom.

Liviu Dragnea's lawyers have had disputes with the prosecutor in the sitting session of the Bucharest Tribunal. All these, after the judge said that the High Court of Cassation and Justice should judge this request of the former PSD leader, given that a similar request has already been discussed by the Supreme Court.

The lawyers of the former social-democratic leader have argued that the request to send the file to the Supreme Court cannot be admitted, since it refers exclusively to the arrest status of the former PSD president. Dragnea's defenders also argued that the request should be tried in the Bucharest Court because this is the court that issued the arrest warrant on his behalf.

It is the fourth release request presented by the defenders of the former head of the PSD.

Liviu Dragnea was sentenced in May last year to three and a half years in jail in the case of fictional hires at DGASPC Teleorman.

