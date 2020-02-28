Liviu Dragnea was injured while working at the prison workshop and has undergone surgery

Former Social-Democratic Party (PSD) head Liviu Dragnea was injured while working in the car workshop of Rahova Prison, and needed surgery, his lawyer Flavia Teodosiu told MEDIAFAX.

According to the lawyer, Liviu Dragnea's condition is stable.

The accident occurred while the former political leader was repairing a van's door.

"He cut himself with a metal cutting machine while he was fixing the door of a van. He's had surgery and he's stable", Dragnea’s lawyer explained.

Liviu Dragnea is at Rahova Penitentiary after being sentenced in May 2019 to three and a half years in prison in a case about fictitious employments at DGASPC Teleorman.

