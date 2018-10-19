Lower Chamber Committees Vote To Declassify Judiciary-Secret Service Protocols

The judicial and defense committees of Romania’s Lower Chamber voted on Tuesday to recommend the declassification of a 2005 Defense Council decision which enabled collaboration protocols between judicial bodies and the Romanian Intelligence Service(SRI), as well as all documents signed on its basis.

14 views

Committee members voted 25-14 to recommend the Parliament to pass a bill which would declassify the protocols, with a number of amednments. The Lower Chamber could vote on the bill, as a deciding body, on Wednesday.

Among the amendments passed by the committees was one which states that SRI employees or those of any bodies it signed the documents with would be protected from any legal liability on the matter, if they provide the Parliament's SRI investigation committee with documents or declarations related to the 2005 decision.

Another added provision states that documents gathered by the committee can be seen on a request-basis and also sent as copies.

The Romanian Senate passed the bill on October 22. Its initiators are the chairmen of the two chambers and co-leaders of the country’s ruling coalition, Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu Tariceanu, as well as social-democrat MP Mircea Draghici.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.