Marcel Ciolacu: The vote on Cîţu Cabinet to be held next week

Social-Democratic Party's acting leader Marcel Ciolacu has said on Friday that the Cîţu Government parliamentary vote will take place next week, but that the exact date will be set on Monday in the Permanent Joint Offices.

16 views

The interim president of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, argues that the vote session on the Cîţu Government will take place within the term provided by the law.

"On Monday, in the Permanent Joint Offices, we will make this decision. Definitely, the meeting will take place within the 15 days established by law and the last day of the 15 would be Friday", Marcel Ciolacu told DC News.

He stated the PSD lawmakers would attend the meeting and would vote against the government.

"The PSD made the decision to come to this vote, although we are a minority. Last time we were nor present, waiting for the Constitutional Court's decision, a decision that said Mr. Orban could no longer be appointed. So we were justified. But, when the vote comes, we will be in the room and we will vote against the Cîţu Government", Ciolacu said.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.