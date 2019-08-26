Negotiations Between Ruling Coalition Parties Fail

Negotiations carried out between the leaders of Romania’s ruling coalition parties, Viorica Dancila (PSD) and Calin Popescu Tariceanu (ALDE) failed to yield any results on Monday, furthering the possibility of a split in the coalition, political sources told MEDIAFAX.

According to the sources, the talks were unsuccessful as PM Dancila did not accept several demands previously made by ALDE, including making a government restructuring proposal and drafting a new governing program.

They added that ALDE leaders criticized their social-democrat coalition partners for guaranteeing an unrealistic budget and unachievable government program targets.

Following the negotiations, ALDE’s Central Political Bureau will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss the exact steps it will take further on, with a possibility for the group to decide to leave the coalition.

