Nelu Tătaru, secretary of state in the Health Ministry, leads the Coronavirus Prevention Committee

Nelu Tătaru, secretary of state at Health Ministry, heads the Coronavirus Prevention Committee, Horaţiu Moldovan announced on Tuesday. According to him, in case of confirmation of a coronavirus case, it will be communicated "simply, first of all on the website of the Health Ministry".

Secretary of state Horaţiu Moldovan said on Tuesday that a Coronavirus Prevention Committee would be headed by his colleague from the Health Ministry Nelu Tătaru.

Asked if he would communicate to the population a possible confirmation of coronavirus, Horaţiu Moldovan said that this would be communicated "simply, first of all on the website of the Health Ministry".

"Of course, yes (there will be hysteria - ed.n.), this is precisely the message we must all give to temper down this phenomenon because it has no objective basis and is counterproductive. Of course, if we have coronavirus, we will admit it to Infectious Diseases, depending on where it is, we will test it and take care of it. And we will communicate this on the official websites, first of all the website of the Ministry of Health, of the National Institute of Public Health, where is the Commission of Communicable Diseases, headed by the secretary of state of the Ministry of Health Nelu Tătaru. Everyone will know this", Moldovan said.

Asked further how the authorities ensure that the measures of self-isolation at home and quarantine are respected, Horaţiu Moldovan said that this approach is the attribute of the Public Health Directorates.

"We have public health departments in the territory that have epidemiologists and health inspectors who are responsible for verifying this. Indeed, there are few, this is a problem, which is why the decision was made to post some epidemiological doctors, from the other public health departments in the counties in the centre of the country that are not confronted with the appearance of travelers exposed to risk, in the border areas", Moldovan told.

