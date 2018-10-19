Seven culprits received prison sentences for their roles in the mass slavery case in Berevoiesti, Arges county, bringing the total number of sentences in the case to 18.

13 views

New Convictions In Berevoiesti Slavery Case: Seven Sentenced To Prison

Pitesti Appeal Court judges decided to convict the seven culprits to sentences ranging from five years and two months to 18 years and 10 months in prison for human trafficking, child trafficking and establishing an organized crime group.

The decisions are final and cannot be appealed.

In November 2018, six persons judged in the case also received definitive prison sentences of between four and ten years, while five other were convicted in September 2017.

Case prosecutors stated that the group, based in the Arges county town of Berevoiesti, recruited more than 40 individuals, both minors and adults, and forced them to work for them or to practice beggary between 2008 and 2016.

The victims were frequently beaten, malnourished, chained and locked during the night so that they would not escape. A part of them were also kidnapped.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.