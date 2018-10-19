One Dead, Thirty-Two Injured Following Bus Crash In Hunedoara County

A bus with 72 people on-board crashed Monday morning in the town of Tatarasti, Hunedoara county, leading to the death of one passenger and injuries to 32 others, according to emergency responders.

The bus overturned in a ditch on the DN7 national road, with law enforcement currently investigating the possible causes of the accident.

“The bus overturned in a ditch, on DN7, in the town of Tatarasti. Because several individuals were injured, we activated the Red Intervention Plan for the county, which allows for supplementing medical resources at the scene,” said Bogdan Danaiata, a spokesperson for the Hunedoara Emergency Services Inspectorate.

Authorities also announced that, according to preliminary information, the bus was transporting the passengers from Spain and was heading towards Arad and Deva counties. The two bus drivers onboard were not harmed in the crash.

